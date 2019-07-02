CHICAGO (CBS) — Inbound and outbound trains have been halted between 51st Street and Millennium Station due to “electrical power issues,” according to Metra’s website.
Outbound trains are unable to depart from Millennium Station, and inbound trains will be halted approaching 51st Street.
The duration of the delay is unknown, according to Metra, but officials said it is not likely to be a quick fix and are advising riders to take alternative transportation.
South Shore trains to Northwest Indiana were also affected, according to the website, which stated that train service was “disrupted momentarily.”