CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment after she left her 2-year-old son inside a hot car, police said.
According to the Niles Police Department, Asel Ukbayeva, 24, was taken into custody after a bystander removed her child from her locked car in the 5700 block of West Touhy Avenue.
Police say a 23-year-old Chicago man, who is a supervisor at the nearby Fresh Farms grocery store, noticed the boy inside a parked gray Infiniti. The car was not running and the boy was sweating profusely. The man was able to reach through a partially rolled down window, unlock the door and take the child inside the store. The boy was given water and evaluated by the Niles Fire Department.
The mother returned to her vehicle 20 minutes later and was unable to explain why she had left her child inside the vehicle.
The outside temperature was 94 degrees and the temperature inside the vehicle was estimated to be above 110 degrees.
The boy was released to his father, who was called to the scene.
Police notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
If found guilty, Ukbayeva could face up to one year of prison and a fine of up to $2,500.