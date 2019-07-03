CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer assigned as a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail has turned herself in after an alleged domestic battery incident.
The officer, Marni L. Washington, is charged with a count of domestic battery.
According to CPD, the 50-year-old officer turned herself in to the 2400 block of West Belmont early Wednesday morning about an incident that happened on June 27.
Authorities said there was a verbal altercation between Washington and a 53-year-old victim. At one point, the officer allegedly “removed personal property from the victim and ripped her clothes.”
Mayor Lightfoot’s office released a statment on the matter:
“We were made aware of the allegations of potential criminal conduct by a member of the Mayor’s security detail involving a domestic dispute. This matter is being handled pursuant to longstanding CPD protocols. While the charges are pending, the individual will not be involved in any police duties. All further questions should be directed to CPD.”
This is a developing story. CBS 2 Chicago will have more during our newscasts at 5:00 and 6:00.