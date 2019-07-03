CHICAGO (CBS)– A bat in Frankfort tested positive for the Rabies virus, making it the second rabid bat found this year.
A woman found a dead bat on her driveway off of Aberdeen Road and reported it to Animal Control.
“The couple who lives at the residence was able to confirm that neither they nor the two dogs whom live at the address were exposed to the bat,” Will County officials stated in a press release.
Officials said there were 19 confirmed rabid bats in Will County in 2018.
Any bats discovered should be immediately reported to Will County Animal Control at 815-462-5633.