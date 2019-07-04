CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re heading to the beach to enjoy the sunny Fourth of July weather, you may want to think again.
Around noon, Chicago police tweeted that city beaches were nearing capacity and that rotating ramp closures were in effect along Lake Shore Drive.
Beach entrances at Montrose, Foster, Wilson and Lawrence are all closed. All beach entrances between Thorndale and Lawrence are also closed. #Chicago4th
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 4, 2019
As of 12:30 p.m., beach entrances at Montrose, Foster, Wilson and all beach entrances between Thorndale and Lawrence were closed.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory tweeted that the parking lot at 63rd Street Beach was blocked off.
Wait…parking lot blocked off but this is crowd at 63rd St Beach (??)@Chicago_Police pic.twitter.com/08aRTJizg8
— LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) July 4, 2019
But, the beach wasn’t that crowded.