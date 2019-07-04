  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re heading to the beach to enjoy the sunny Fourth of July weather, you may want to think again.

Around noon, Chicago police tweeted that city beaches were nearing capacity and that rotating ramp closures were in effect along Lake Shore Drive.

As of 12:30 p.m., beach entrances at Montrose, Foster, Wilson and all beach entrances between Thorndale and Lawrence were closed.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory tweeted that the parking lot at 63rd Street Beach was blocked off.

But, the beach wasn’t that crowded.