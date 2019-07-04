  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Crash, Local TV, Lower Wacker Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning, after a head-on collision on Lower Wacker Drive downtown.

Police said an Audi headed east on Lower Wacker crashed into a Nissan Maxima headed west and turning south onto Garvey Court shortly before 4 a.m.

The driver of the Nissan, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for a broken hip. Fire Department officials said he was in serious to critical condition. Two male passengers also went to Northwestern for observation.

Two 24-year-old men in the Audi also were taken to Northwestern for observation, police said.

Police said the driver of the Nissan would be cited for disobeying a traffic signal and failure to yield.