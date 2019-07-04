CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning, after a head-on collision on Lower Wacker Drive downtown.
Police said an Audi headed east on Lower Wacker crashed into a Nissan Maxima headed west and turning south onto Garvey Court shortly before 4 a.m.
The driver of the Nissan, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for a broken hip. Fire Department officials said he was in serious to critical condition. Two male passengers also went to Northwestern for observation.
Two 24-year-old men in the Audi also were taken to Northwestern for observation, police said.
Police said the driver of the Nissan would be cited for disobeying a traffic signal and failure to yield.