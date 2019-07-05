CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers were in custody in Gary, Indiana, in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera, who was killed in front of his father last month while trying to sell his Xbox.
Police said Johnny and his father drove from Merrillville to Gary on June 13, to sell an Xbox to someone they met through an online sales app.
When they arrived, two men pulled a gun on Johnny as his father was sitting in the car. When Johnny turned to run away, he was shot in the back.
Two suspects – ages 17 and 18 – were arrested on Wednesday. Police said charges could be filed on Friday.