CHICAGO (CBS)– A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Jasper, Lake and Newton counties in Indiana that ended at 2:45 p.m.
In the Chicago area, sunny skies are predicted for the rest of the weekend.
The high temperature is near 80 degrees.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Jasper, Lake and Newton Counties in IN until 245 PM @cbschicago #inwx https://t.co/2jpamwoWFq
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) July 6, 2019
