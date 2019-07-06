  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Jasper, Lake and Newton counties in Indiana that ended at 2:45 p.m.

In the Chicago area, sunny skies are predicted for the rest of the weekend.

The high temperature is near 80 degrees.