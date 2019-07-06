CHICAGO (CBS) — As the long holiday weekend continues, we’re getting an idea of the impact of gun violence in the city as well as the efforts to keep it in check.
Pictures courtesy of the Chicago Police Department’s Twitter feed show Mayor Lori Lightfoot attending a midnight roll call.
CPD says Lightfoot addressed officers and went out for a ride-along to see firsthand how 7th District officers and Englewood neighbors interact.
That community and the Austin neighborhood are two of the so-called “hot spots” the mayor spoke about previously.
So far, gun violence over the holiday has had 41 total victims, with five fatalities.
The Lawndale and Austin neighborhoods, also hot spots, had multiple shooting cases.
Chicago’s top cop said more than 1,500 additional officers were added for the holiday and there was more undercover law enforcement than in years past. They hope those numbers will cut back on the gun violence.
The saturation patrols, according to Chicago police, are canvassing high traffic areas from the lake shore to the Mag Mile as well as the hot spots in neighborhoods where crime data and law enforcement intelligence show problem patterns.
The mayor’s staff said she’s monitoring the crime trends and data.