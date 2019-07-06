CHICAGO (CBS)– A 24-year-old man was fatally struck by a freight train on Friday, according to Geneva police.
According to officials, the Batavia man was struck on the Union Pacific railroad tracks near the Randall Road bridge just before 4 p.m.
When emergency crews responded, the man was unresponsive and not breathing.
The accident remains under investigation by the Geneva Police Department and the Kane County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy is scheduled for July 8 and police said the victim’s name will not be released at this time.