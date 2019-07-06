  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eddie Stewart, 34, has been reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

He is missing from the 900 block of West 64th Street and was last seen on June 30.

Stewart has long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, stone-washed jean shorts and black Timberland gym shoes.

He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says “Gloria” on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South SVU at 312-747-8274.