CHICAGO (CBS)– Nearly five years after his arrest, a man, accused of killing a Bedford Park woman 17 years ago will go on trial.
Steven Podkulski will appear in court Monday. He is accused of killing 27-year old Jennifer Boyd.
In 2002, she left a sign in her office at the “public storage” facility, saying she’d be right back. Instead, she was found stabbed and left for dead in an empty locker.
Her case went cold in 2004 and reopened in 2012, when police got new evidence.
Still, it took them two more years to make an arrest.
Boyd’s mother and sister said they’ve been waiting for this day.
The family says Jennifer had just graduated college when she died, and wanted to help abused children.