U.S. Wins Fourth Women's World Cup TitleThe U.S has won another Women’s World Cup with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

Women's World Cup Viewing Party Underway In Lincoln ParkIn just a few hours, soccer fans will be cheering on the U.S. women’s national team as they take on the Netherlands for the World Cup.

Lester Pitches Into 7th, Cubs Beat Giolito, White Sox 6-3Jon Lester pitched into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat All-Star Lucas Giolito and the crosstown White Sox 6-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday night.

U.S. Men's Soccer Team Facing Off Against Mexico At Soldier Field For Gold CupThe U.S. men's soccer team is taking on Mexico at Soldier Field in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

A Chicago Senior Citizen Team Wins First National Championship In 3-On-3 Half Court BasketballPlaying basketball instead of bingo? A special group of senior citizens is shattering stereotypes and having a ball along the way. Age is just a number on the basketball court for some “golden girls” in Evanston.

Cubs Erupt After Maddon's Ejection To Rip Pirates 11-3Kris Bryant hit his 17th homer and the Chicago Cubs erupted following manager Joe Maddon's fourth-inning ejection, routing the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Thursday to stop a four-game losing streak.