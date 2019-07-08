CHICAGO (CBS) — After the death of 5-year-old A.J. Freund the Department of Children and Family Services was intensely scrutinized and accused of not doing enough to save his life.
Now A.J.’s little sister is in the same agency’s custody.
Joann Cunningham gave birth to a baby girl last month.
She and A.J.’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., both pleaded not guilty to killing A.J. then falsely reporting him missing.
After A.J.’s death reports found A.J. told a doctor of possible abuse four months before he was killed, but DCFS deemed those allegations unfounded.