Filed Under:fatal crash, Illinois, Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old Highland Park man faces charges after a fatal crash that left one person dead on July 4.

Waukegan police responded to the incident at 10:45 p.m. and found a vehicle had struck a tree. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver, Rudi S. Orihuela, 22, of Highland Park, was charged with DUI and reckless homicide. His bond was set at $200,000 and his next court date is July 23.

Police believe “a 2008 Black Ford Fusion was travelling east bound on N. Bonnie Brook Lane, at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle lost control and struck a tree.”

Investigators believe alcohol was a main contributor to the crash.

This is a developing story.