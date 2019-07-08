CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old Highland Park man faces charges after a fatal crash that left one person dead on July 4.
Waukegan police responded to the incident at 10:45 p.m. and found a vehicle had struck a tree. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver, Rudi S. Orihuela, 22, of Highland Park, was charged with DUI and reckless homicide. His bond was set at $200,000 and his next court date is July 23.
Police believe “a 2008 Black Ford Fusion was travelling east bound on N. Bonnie Brook Lane, at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle lost control and struck a tree.”
Investigators believe alcohol was a main contributor to the crash.
This is a developing story.