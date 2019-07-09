CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Soccer Club and the Village of Bridgeview have agreed to an amended stadium lease.
The amended lease includes a contribution from the soccer club toward the development of a multi-sport recreation and entertainment center in Bridgeview.
This also includes higher annual lease payments to the Village and allows the Chicago Fire to play future home games and conduct team operations in other Chicagoland sports venues.
“The Chicago Fire will contribute $5 million to the Village to be used to refurbish and expand the existing soccer facilities around SeatGeek Stadium,” Chicago Fire officials stated in a press release. “Also, under the terms of the agreement Bridgeview would receive $60.5 million over the remaining term of the lease, including an upfront payment of $10 million.”
Bridgeview Mayor Steven Landek said SeatGreek Stadium will now offer year-round availability for events.