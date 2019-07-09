CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Board meets again Tuesday deciding whether Officer Robert Rialmo should be fired after shooting and killing two people three years ago.
It was the day after Christmas in 2015 when Rialmo and his partner responded to a domestic disturbance call on the West Side when Quintonio LeGrier came down the stairs with a baseball bat.
Rialmo opened fire, killing LeGrier
He also hit Bettie Jones, a neighbor who had opened the door for the officers.
The hearing continues through Wednesday with a decision expected in the next few months.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson wants Rialmo fired for violating multiple department rules. The city is trying to prove Rialmo acted recklessly, even though a civil trial found Rialmo was justified, because he said he feared for his life.