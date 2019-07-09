CHICAGO (CBS)– An Indiana family whose 18-month-old daughter fell to her death on a cruise ship is putting blame on Royal Caribbean for the tragic accident.
The toddler was identified as the daughter of a South Bend police officer.
RELATED: Toddler Who Fell From Cruise Ship Identified As Daughter Police Officer
It happened Sunday while the ship was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Police in Puerto Rico initially said her grandfather, Salvatore Anello, was holding her out of a window at the time, but the family attorney said that’s not exactly how it happened.
“He thought it was all glass,” attorney Michael Winkleman said. “There’s a wood railing right there. He puts her up on there thinks she’s gonna bang on the glass and it’s gonna be great. She goes to bang on the glass and the next thing you know, she’s gone. ”
Winkleman said Chloe would always bang on the glass at her brother’s hockey games.
Officials are investigating whether Anello was negligent. Winkleman says the cruise ship should take a look at its facilities.
It’s not clear who opened the window, but the attorney has requested video of the incident from Royal Caribbean.
The company said in a statement that it is deeply saddened by the accident, and that it is working with authorities and is assisting the family with any resources they need.