CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with aggravated DUI, after causing a crash that injured three people, including two police officers early Sunday in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said two officers in an unmarked SUV were heading south on Central Avenue, responding to a call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, with their emergency lights and sirens activated, when another car headed west on Race Avenue struck their cruiser.
The crash caused the police vehicle to hit a light pole. The officers were taken to Stroger Hospital, and the driver of the other car was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Tuesday afternoon, police said the driver, 26-year-old Shauna Jenkins, had been charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was given traffic citations for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without insurance, and driving without a license.