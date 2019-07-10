CHICAGO (CBS)– There was another sighting of the elusive alligator lurking in the Humboldt Park lagoon.
Police have cordoned off the shoreline of the lagoon, with police tape, to keep spectators back, as the quest to capture the alligator continues.
The four foot long reptile, has made several cameos Wednesday morning and into the afternoon, popping its head up above water for a few seconds, for air, then quickly submerging itself.
Photos were taken by an onlooker Wednesday morning show the full length of the alligator.
Bait traps have been set up along Humboldt Park Lagoon.
The drumsticks, fish and rat meat in the traps, are of no interest to the gator, but lagoon turtles are taking the bait.
Police said they believe a pet owner dumped the creature.
Alligator expert, Alligator Bob, had this message for that person.
“You should have never had the animal in the first place because they are illegal in the state of Illinois, unless you get a permit for them first, before you get the animal.” he said. “These things get to 10 and 12-feet-long and they live 70 to 80 years, just like a human being and what do you do with that?”
The curator of the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest said the center has been asked to help. When they arrive tonight, they’ll be using baby alligator calls, with the hope of luring the gator to the shoreline.