CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far. As of 2 p.m. temperatures at O’Hare International Airport reached 93 degrees.
It was the sixth time the area has reached the 90-degree mark this year.
Heat index values are creeping into the triple digits.
As of 3:15 it was 91 degrees at the Taste of Chicago.
A cold front will pass through the area Wednesday evening.
The atmosphere has not allowed for storms to develop, but if any stray storms develop as the front moves through, areas south and east of Chicago into northern Indiana would be favored.
Thursday will bring dangerous swimming conditions for Indiana beaches, and temperatures will be much cooler, especially lakeside.
Conditions at Chicago beaches can be found here.
The heat will return for the weekend.
Forecast:
Wednesday evening: Fair and mild. Low 69
Thursday: Partly sunny. High 80 and mid 70s lakeside
Friday: Sunny. High 86
Saturday: Hot and humid. High 90
Sunday: Stray afternoon storm chance. High 89