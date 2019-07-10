CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lakeview synagogue has unearthed a 3000-pound mystery, and professional locksmiths are welcome to come and take a crack at it.
Construction crews were digging in the parking lot at the Anshe Emet Synagogue back in June when they found the massive safe buried in the ground.
Locksmiths and ‘safe-crackers’ have spent the last two weeks trying to drill, pry, and crack the safe open, with no luck.
Some experts believe it could possible be more than 100 years-old. No one knows what, or if anything is inside.
For now, it’s sitting in the synagogue parking lot while construction crews continue to work around it.