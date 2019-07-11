CHICAGO (CBS) — Safety improvements are being made to the streets in Aurora thanks to the efforts of a west suburban father whose 8-year-old son was killed in a hit and run just steps from a park. The boy was walking from a park and dinner with his grandpa when they were hit.

The victim’s father, Angelo Lopez, is worried about drivers speeding down State Route 31, especially during rush hour.

Engineers with the Illinois Department of Transportation took a look at what changes can be made to prevent another tragedy.

It’s been nearly four months since Lopez’s son Iziazh was hit and killed while crossing the street with his grandpa and sister.

“It just hurts to know that that guy must have been flying to hit my son and push him all the way over here, you know?” said Lopez.

The speed limit in the area is 30 mph.

“This is the midpoint where people catch speed, and it’s deadly, as you can see,” he said.

Lopez learned the driver of the car, 28-year-old Christopher Carrillo, may have been racing another car just moments before hitting his son.

“I never would have thought that this would be the reason that he would be gone,” Lopez said.

Since Iziazh’s death, that part of the road has been under review by the City of Aurora and IDOT.

The city is going to add more signs, including two that show drivers how fast they are going. It is also going to repaint markings on the street.

But a crosswalk is not feasible due to how the road curves.

Lopez is satisfied with the changes and knows his son’s death won’t be in vain.

“When I come here I know at least they care enough to make changes for him, and that will keep his memory alive, too,” said Lopez.

It’s unclear when the speed signs will go up and how much it’s going to cost.