R&B singer R. Kelly (C) arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building for a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing several counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)


CHICAGO (CBS) — R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night on sex trafficking charges, his publicist confirms.

The R&B singer was arrested by New York police and federal agents in Chicago.

Kelly’s publicist said he will be holding a press conference with more information Friday morning.

In February, the star was hit with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

This is a developing story.