CHICAGO (CBS) — A sigh of relief for people waiting for their unemployment checks in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has fixed a database error that delayed nearly 30,000 unemployment checks this week.
People who qualify for unemployment benefits can once again file their claims online, after the claims website went down earlier this week.
Those who submitted claims by Monday should get their checks on Friday, two days later than normal. People who were unable to file over the past few days can do so again, and should get paid by Monday.