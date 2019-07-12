



R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday night on 13 new federal charges including child pornography and obstruction of justice. CBS News reports he’s also facing a separate federal indictment in New York.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed the R&B singer has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 13 counts of child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and obstruction of justice.

CBS News reports the Eastern District of New York is expected to file racketeering charges against Kelly on Friday.

Kelly’s publicist originally confirmed that the singer had been arrested on charges of sex trafficking as originally reported, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that was incorrect. U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said Kelly was arrested around 7 p.m. Chicago time and was being held by federal authorities. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Kelly was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

CBS News reports he was arrested by New York Police Department officers and federal Homeland Security agents.

Kelly’s publicist said he will be holding a press conference with more information Friday morning.

The singer is in federal custody in Chicago.

The indictment was returned by the federal grand jury Thursday afternoon, and he was arrested around 7 p.m. No exact location of the arrest was provided.

Kelly’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.

Kelly has already been charged with over 20 counts of sexual abuse in Cook County. He was first charged in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse involving four females, including three children. In May, he was charged with an additional 11 felony counts involving one of those victims, identified only as JP.

According to the May indictment, R. Kelly engaged in sex acts with JP in January 2010 “by the use of force or threat of force and … acted in such a manner as to threaten or endanger the life of JP.”

The charges include aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse. The four aggravated criminal sex assault charges are class X felonies and carry prison terms of up to 30 years if he’s convicted.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to the most recent Cook County charges in a June court hearing.

In the February indictment, prosecutors said Kelly sexually abused four females, including three girls. Kelly allegedly had a witness make sex tapes of him having sex with one of the victims, a 14-year-old girl.

Allegations of Kelly’s sexual abuse go back decades and have prompted a recent nationwide protest called #MuteRKelly to boycott his music, in the wake of a Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” featuring interviews with the music artist’s alleged accusers.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges connected to a videotape of him allegedly having sex with an underage girl. It took six years from the time Kelly was charged with the offense to the end of the trial. It took the jury less than a day to deliberate.