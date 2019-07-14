CHICAGO (CBS)– Thousands gathered at Daley Plaza for a rally against immigration policies.
Protesters chanted and held signs as the crowd marched through the Loop.
City leaders spoke to the crowds, some described family separation stresses.
“Now is not the time to cower in fear or be afraid,” U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia stated.
Supporters of the president’s plan said he’s honoring campaign promises, enforcing laws that law enforcement has ignored far too long and is hoping to pressure lawmakers into lasting immigration fixes.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke in Edgewater and addressed the potential ICE raids Lightfoot has said the city and Chicago police would not cooperate with ICE in any potential raids.
She said if ICE agents come to your door, you do not have to open it, unless they have a signed court order from a judge.