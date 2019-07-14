CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is dead after they were struck by a Blue Line train at approximately 3:05 a.m. on the 2900 block of West Fullerton.
The person was found deceased on the tracks and their identity is unknown due to the condition of the body, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Area North Detectives are investigating.
CTA has temporarily suspended Blue Line service between Belmont and Grand. Trains are only operating between O’Hare and Belmont and Forest Park and Grand.
Commuters are advised to take alternative routes.
This is developing story.