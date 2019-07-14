CHICAGO (CBS)– Low-hanging tree branches are a big cause of concern for a West Lawn homeowner. After months of asking the city for help, signs were put up and the service was scheduled.

But the work still did not get done at 65th and Hamlin, where a trio of trees with branches draped over Eddie Guillen’s property.

Orange no parking notices were posted on these trees indicating work would be done to trim the branches, days later, tickets were issued, the signs were removed, but these tree branches are still untouched.

“How long? How many more months?” Guillen questioned.

The West Lawn homeowner told CBS 2 he’s been asking the city to trim them since April, before something bad happens.

“One of the branches falling down, hitting the house,” Guillen said.

This past week, the Bureau of Forestry stapled signs outside Guillen’s home, stating vehicles would be ticketed or towed during a 4-day period while the trees were being trimmed.

Guillen said the work still has not been done.

“I even looked through my cameras to double-check, but there was nothing done,” he said.

Guillen’s home surveillance cameras did capture a city employee pulling up, removing the signs and driving away.

“It’s very frustrating to see that they’re taking down these signs, but no work is being done, so who’s paying for this?” he said.

CBS 2 reached out to the city’s Bureau of Forestry about the branches, but did not get a response.

In a statement, 23rd Ward Alderwoman Sivana Tabres said, “I have received thousands of requests for services, including for tree trims and removals. As an advocate for 23rd Ward residents, it’s my job to push the city every day to provide services local residents are counting on.”

Guillen said there needs to be some kind of accountability.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation responded to our story saying in part, weather, vehicle or other operational complications prohibit the department from completing trims on trees and they will work to reschedule “as soon as possible.”