CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25 year-old woman was seriously injured late Sunday night when she was struck by a car while riding a Divvy bike.
The accident happened in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Rockwell Street at around 11 p.m.
The woman was riding west on Chicago Avenue when police say a vehicle — possibly a Honda Civic — struck the cyclist from behind, then jumped the curb and hit a tree.
After the crash, the driver did not stop. It was last seen fleeing westbound on Chicago Avenue.
The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No one is currently in custody, the Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.