Looking to get some laughs?
When it comes to comedy, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week, from trivia to “Bible Bingo.”
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Office Trivia at Pinstripes Chicago
From the event description:
Take a break from being the world’s best boss, your classes at art school or beet farming to prove you know the most about the Dunder Mifflin family.
When: Tuesday, July 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
“Fudge”
From the event description:
Comprised of Damian Anaya, Tim Lyons, Vince Portacci and Dan White, Fudge’s goal has always been to exist at the intersection of creative disciplines. Every show’s unique atmosphere is directly influenced by that night’s musical and comedic performances, which either compliment or juxtapose one another. Half concert, half comedy show, “Fudge” is a wholly unique experience unlike any other comedy show in Chicago.
When: Tuesday, July 16, 8 p.m.
Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
“I Wanna Believe! An X-Files Parody Musical”
From the event description:
Agents Mulder and Scully are on the case! As a deadly dancing epidemic spreads among suburbanites, Mulder and Scully are forced to confront their feelings for each other all while singing and dancing!
When: Thursday, July 18, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $9
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
“Bible Bingo: An Act of Charity … in Two Acts”
From the event description:
“Late Nite Catechism” has been a hit with Chicago audiences since 1993. Now you can graduate to even more Catholic-based hilarity with “Bible Bingo” at the Royal George Theatre.
When: Friday, July 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St.
Price: $15.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
“Pimprov”
From the event description:
It’s not hard out here for a “Pimprov” at Chicago’s Chemically Imbalanced Theater. The show has been hailed by critics and audiences alike as one of the most original and hilarious unscripted comedy events in town.
When: Friday, July 19, 10:30 p.m.
Where: CIC Theater, 1422 W. Irving Park Road
Price: $7.50