CHICAGO (CBS) — Following some scattered downpours through sunset tonight, the Chicago area is in for the hottest days of the summer–with temperatures in the high 90s, starting on Thursday.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the bunch, with a high of 90 degrees.

Later in the week, temperatures will feel like triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch, which starts on Thursday.

The evening will also feel oppressive, with lows in the low 80s overnight.

Those excessive temperatures are expected to last through Sunday.