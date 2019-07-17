CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is preparing for what could be a dangerous few days from Thursday through Saturday, with extreme heat moving in.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch starting at noon Thursday, lasting through 7 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures could reach near 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday, and the heat index could soar past 110.

City officials are warning people to be prepared for the weather, urging residents to check on their neighbors, and to use one of the city’s cooling centers if they don’t have air conditioning.

With excessive heat hitting the City through Saturday, let's all check on our neighbors who may be suffering from the heat. Please call 311 to locate a cooling center near you, to request a well-being check, or to register for the City's Extreme Weather Notification System. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 17, 2019

The Department of Family & Support Services operates cooling centers at six community service centers on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60621

Garfield Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60612

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area Center

845 W. Wilson Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago Center

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila Center

4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

The city might open those centers on the weekend if necessary. Public libraries, Chicago Park District field houses, and police stations also can serve as cooling centers when needed.

The city’s 21 senior centers also double as cooling centers for seniors during regular operating hours.

People also can call 311 to request a well-being check if they are worried about a neighbor or loved one, or to register for the city’s extreme weather notification system.

Meantime, ComEd is adding more staff and preparing equipment for the extreme heat, in case of power outages.

Metra said the extreme heat also likely will require them to slow down trains at times. Whenever the temperature rises above 95, Metra reduces train speeds by 10 mph to reduce stress on tracks.