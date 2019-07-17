CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead in the street in the Austin neighborhood early Wednesday morning, and police believe he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responding to a call of a person down in the street found a man in his 40s lying on the ground on Central Avenue near the Eisenhower Expressway.
Police said it appeared the man had been struck by a vehicle, but investigators did not locate any witnesses.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.