CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said five sites are being looked at for a possible casino in Chicago.
An “economic feasibility study” is being launched by an independent consultant to see what it would take to develop and operate a casino in Chicago. The mayor’s office said a new casino “will create thousands of jobs fo the community.”
“While a Chicago casino had been talked about for more than 30 years, today we are moving forward to ensure the new casino is viable for Chicago and all of its communities,” Lightfoot said in a statement.
The firm Union Gaming was chosen with help from the Illinois Gaming Board. According to the Illinois Gambling Act, the board has to select a consultant and the consultant has 45 days to finish its “revenue forecast” and turn in the findings to the city of Chicago.
The study will also examine five sites identified as possible casino locations. They include:
- Harborside, located at 111th and Bishop Ford Freeway
- The site of the former Michael Reese Hospital, at 31st and Cottage Grove
- Pershing and State Street
- Roosevelt and Kostner
- The former U.S. Steel parcel at 80th and Lake Shore Drive.
According to the city, an “open and thorough community engagement process to solicit meaningful feedback on preferred areas” will take place. First, an online survey will be put out, followed a series of neighborhood town halls to get feedback.