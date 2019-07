Royals Hold Off White Sox 6-5 To Sweep 4-Game SeriesThe White Sox, on the other hand, have lost seven in a row since coming back from the All-Star break and drop a season-worst nine games under .500.

Royals Send Struggling White Sox To Sixth Straight LossThe White Sox have scored just 18 runs in their last eight games and scored more than three runs for the first time since Independence Day.

Darvish Finally Wins At Wrigley, Cubs Top Reds 5-2Entering Wednesday, Darvish was 0-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 13 starts at the iconic ballpark after signing a six-year, $126 million contract with Chicago in February 2018.

British Open Preview: Rory McIlroy's Time At Royal Portrush?The British Open returns to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where Rory McIlroy leads the list of favorites in a stacked field.

Schwarber's Homer In 10th Gives Cubs 4-3 Win Over RedsKyle Schwarber wasn't thinking home run when he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night. That, he believes, was the key to success.

Sparkman Shuts Down White Sox In Royals' 11-0 winChicago starter Dylan Cease (1-1) gave up six runs — four earned — and eight hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out seven.