CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot overnight outside of a home near the intersection of Fulton and Whipple, in East Garfield Park.
Police say about a dozen people were standing on a front porch just after 12:15 a.m. when a man approached from a nearby gangway and began shooting, striking a man and three women. .
All four victims went to Stroger Hospital in varying conditions.
The most serious victim, a 27 year-old woman, was transported in critical condition after being shot in the head.
A 30 year-old woman was in serious condition after being shot in the chest.
The third victim, a 32 year-old woman, was also in serious condition with gunshot wounds to her arm and leg.
A fourth person, a 42 year-old man, was in stable condition after being struck in the hand.
At this time there are no suspects in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.