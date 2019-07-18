



The extreme heat is something to keep in mind as you start your day, because it will build throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid 90s on Thursday and Saturday, and near 100 on Friday. Heat index values could soar past 110.

Chicago Park District pools will be open to offer some relief from the heat.

The beaches also could be packed as people try to cool off in Lake Michigan. Lifeguards will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to make sure swimmers are safe.

There are other ways you can stay cool during the heat wave.

The city’s Department of Family and Support Services operates six cooling centers, which are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60621

Garfield Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60612

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area Center

845 W. Wilson Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago Center

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila Center

4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

The city might open those centers on the weekend if necessary.

The Chicago Park District also is opening cooling centers at 36 park fieldhouses across the city. They will be open starting today and through the weekend.

Meantime, Park District summer camps are making changes to protect children from the heat. Field trips scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled. Kids will rotate in and out of air-conditioned facilities, and also are being told to drink water all day, and to stay in the shade if they go outside.

Chicago’s public libraries also serve as cooling centers during normal operating hours.

For many Chicagoans, they plan to beat the heat by simply staying indoors once the intense heat moves in.