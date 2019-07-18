CHICAGO (CBS) — Christ Hospital is apologizing to the family of Marlen Ochoa.

Weeks after the 19-year-old was killed and baby was cut from her womb, the family said they continued to receive bills from the Christ Advocate Hospital listing her alleged murderer as the baby’s mother.

CBS 2’s Megan Hickey is pushing the hospital for answers.

The bills listed baby Yovanny Lopez as “Figueroa Boy” weeks after Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa were charged with his mother’s death.

The bills were sent to Marlen Ochoa’s husband, Yovany Lopez. He visited the Pilsen mural of his infant son, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, who passed away in June after two months on life support.

One bill is dated June 3, more than two weeks after the woman posing as the boy’s mother, Clarisa Figueroa, was arrested and charged with carrying out a plot to kill Ochoa and steal her baby.

Some of the medical bills are dated during the three week period that Figueroa was claiming to be the boy’s mom, despite showing no signs that she’d given birth to a child.

And Yovanny’s family had no idea that he’d been born yet.

Frank Avila is the attorney for family of Marlen Ochoa and Yovanny Lopez.

“We don’t have the medical records and my client is getting bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars from the hospital that has the Figueroa name on it and that’s atrocious,” Avila said. “It needs to stop.”

CBS 2 sent the bills to Christ Advocate Hospital and a spokesperson responded in a statement:

“We have had discussions with the family regarding a bill that was inadvertently sent and we regret this error. We take our obligation to patient privacy seriously, and therefore are unable to comment further regarding care, services or billing.”

It’s still unclear if the name or the dates billed were considered errors.

Meanwhile, in court on Thursday, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa were arraigned in court on another charge: murdering the baby.

An autopsy revealed that Yovanny died of anoxic encephalopathy.

“Which is when the brain tissue is deprived of oxygen,” said Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy.

The baby’s death was ruled a homicide.

A Cook County judge ruled no bond for either woman.

The attorneys for both women filed a motion for a gag order in the case asking that the Ochoa family’s attorney and other spokespeople not speak to reporters about the case. That issue will be discussed at the next hearing on July 25.