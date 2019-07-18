CHICAGO (CBS) — A DePaul University student was in critical condition Thursday morning, after she was found with her face and neck slashed near campus in Lincoln Park.
Police said officers responding to a well-being check around 3:45 a.m. found the 22-year-old woman on the ground near Halsted and Fullerton, bleeding from the neck.
Sources said the woman is a DePaul University student.
The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, with lacerations to her face and neck.
No one was in custody Thursday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.
DePaul issued a campus safety alert about the attack, which happened across the street from the university’s music buildings.
The school asked anyone with information on the attack to contact campus police at 773-325-7777 or to call Chicago police at 911.