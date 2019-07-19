  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carnival Ride, Local TV, Midlothian, Mugo Odigwe, Plainfield, Plainfield Fest, St. Christopher Parish

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured Thursday night when two carnival rides broke down at separate carnivals in south suburban Midlothian and southwest suburban Plainfield.

Around 6 p.m., at Plainfield Fest, police and firefighters responded to the carnival when a small roller coaster malfunctioned, and a woman fell from the ride.

Police said a track on the Iron Dragon roller coaster had broken, and a car fell off the track.

The woman who fell from the ride was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Around the same time in Midlothian, a 9-year-old boy was injured when a prop fell off a ride at the Saint Christopher Parish Fiesta.

Officials said the carnival is still running through this weekend while the damaged ride is inspected.

The Illinois Department of Labor requires carnival rides to be inspected annually, but it was not immediately clear when the rides in Plainfield and Midlothian were last checked.