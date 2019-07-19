CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured Thursday night when two carnival rides broke down at separate carnivals in south suburban Midlothian and southwest suburban Plainfield.
Around 6 p.m., at Plainfield Fest, police and firefighters responded to the carnival when a small roller coaster malfunctioned, and a woman fell from the ride.
Police said a track on the Iron Dragon roller coaster had broken, and a car fell off the track.
The woman who fell from the ride was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
This morning, injured riders are recovering from not just one, but two ride accidents at two separate carnivals in Illinois. I’ll detail what officials say happened on @cbschicago. pic.twitter.com/pLvUNK5lwl
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) July 19, 2019
Around the same time in Midlothian, a 9-year-old boy was injured when a prop fell off a ride at the Saint Christopher Parish Fiesta.
Officials said the carnival is still running through this weekend while the damaged ride is inspected.
The Illinois Department of Labor requires carnival rides to be inspected annually, but it was not immediately clear when the rides in Plainfield and Midlothian were last checked.