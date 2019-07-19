  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Blue Line service has been halted on the West Side after a person riding a bicycle fell onto the tracks and was electrocuted on the third rail.

Police confirmed they are conducting a death investigation.

The bicyclist fell near the Illinois Medical District station at 430 South Damen.

There appeared to be a body under a white sheet on the tracks.

According to a CTA alert, “Blue Line trains are standing at Illinois Medical District due to a medical emergency on the tracks.”

“At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines.

“Personnel are working to restore service. Allow extra travel time.”