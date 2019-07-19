EVANSTON (CBS) — People looking to a break from the heat by taking a dip in Lake Michigan are out of luck on Friday in north suburban Evanston.

Four of the six beaches–from Lee Street on the south to Lincoln Street at Northwestern–are closed due to high e. coli levels in the water. Those levels likely rose because of heavy downpours on Thursday that washed the bacteria from shore.

Regardless, the timing was bad, with heat indexes soaring into the triple digits.

Firefighters did periodically open some fire hydrants nearby to help people cool down.

The heat wave is expected to continue through Saturday before a cool front brings temperatures down on Sunday.

Evanston officials are encouraging people to spend time in a cooling center if they are overcome by the heat.

*Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

*Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center, 1823 Church St. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday

*Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

*Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St. 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday

*Robert Crown Center, 1701 Main St. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Sunday

*Main Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday Noon to 6 p.m., Sunday

*North Branch Library, 2026 Central St. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday

*Chicago Ave./Main St. Branch Library, 900 Chicago Ave. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday

But if you need water to cool you off, the Evanston Fire Department will continue to open up fire hydrants on Saturday in the following area parks.

Saturday Schedule: