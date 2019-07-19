



In north suburban Evanston, lots of people are looking to cool off in the water. But their choices might be limited, thanks to bacteria found in some public beaches.

According to the City of Evanston, several area beaches will be closed because of E. coli levels found in the water. Those beaches include Lee Street Beach, Greenwood Street Beach, Clark Street Beach and Lincoln Street Beach. The sand to sit and play on will stay open.

The water will be closed at multiple Evanston beaches today due to elevated E. coli levels, including: Lee St., Greenwood St., Clark St., and Lincoln St. The water will remain open at Lighthouse and South Blvd Beaches. @ParkRecEvanston https://t.co/fkH1497aA6 pic.twitter.com/lMrynLOtHc — City of Evanston (@CityofEvanston) July 19, 2019

Evanston officials are encouraging people to spend time in a cooling center if they are overcome by the heat.

*Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

*Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center, 1823 Church St. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday

*Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

*Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St. 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday

*Robert Crown Center, 1701 Main St. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Sunday

*Main Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday Noon to 6 p.m., Sunday

*North Branch Library, 2026 Central St. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday

*Chicago Ave./Main St. Branch Library, 900 Chicago Ave. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday

But if you need water to cool you off, the Evanston Fire Department will open up fire hydrants in the following area parks.

Friday Schedule:

Ackerman Park (Central St. and McDaniel Ave.) – Noon to 1 p.m.

Kamen Park West (South Blvd. east of Asbury Ave.) – Noon to 1 p.m.

Twiggs Park (South of Canal between Simpson St. and Payne St.) – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Elks Park (Mulford St. and Callan Ave.) – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Leahy Park (Lincoln St. and Ridge Ave.) – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Baker Park (Keeney St. and Forest Ave.) – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Philbrick Park (Gaffield Pl. and Sherman Ave.) – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Harbert Park (Crain St. and McDaniel Ave.) – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday Schedule:

Dawes Park (Church St. and the lakefront) – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mason Park (Davis St. and Dewey Ave.) – 11 a.m. to noon

Ackerman Park (Central St. and McDaniel Ave.) – noon to 1 p.m.

Kamen Park East (South Blvd. east of Asbury Ave.) – noon to 1 p.m.

Twiggs Park (South of Canal Between Simpson St. and Payne St.) – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Elks Park (Mulford St. and Callan Ave.) – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Leahy Park (Lincoln St. and Ridge Ave.) – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Baker Park (Keeney St. and Forest Ave.) – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Harbert Park (Crain St. and McDaniel Ave.) – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Larimer Park (Crain St. and Ridge Ave.) – 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Evanston’s page on how to beat the heat.