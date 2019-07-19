CHICAGO (CBS) — Your car might feel like an oven if you leave it parked in the intense heat for a while, but it’s not quite hot enough to bake cookies.
The Lynwood Police Department learned that first-hand when they tried a little experiment on Friday.
The department’s IT Division placed a tray of unbaked chocolate chip cookies on the dashboard of a car Friday morning, and waited to see if they’d bake in the extreme heat.
Two hours later they had what they described as nothing more than “mushy dough.”
When the weather is as hot as it is today, temperatures inside a parked car can reach 130 degrees within 30 minutes. Certainly enough to be dangerous, but not quite enough to turn raw cookie dough into actual cookies.
Apparently, the Lynwood Police Department will have to either rely on an actual oven next time they get a craving for cookies, or just stop by the local supermarket.