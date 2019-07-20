CHICAGO (CBS)– One man died and another remains in stable condition and they were pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.
According to Chicago Fire officials, the rescue took place at 2800 north Lake Shore Drive, approximately two miles east of the Diversey Harbor
One victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim, a 28-year-old man, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in Stable Condition.
Water rescue 2800 N. LSD, Two (2) patient transported, One (1) Red to St. Joseph, One (1) Green to IMMC. NFI 4-1-8.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 20, 2019
This is a developing story.