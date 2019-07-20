  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– One man died and another remains in stable condition and they were pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

According to Chicago Fire officials, the rescue took place at 2800 north Lake Shore Drive, approximately two miles east of the Diversey Harbor

One victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim, a 28-year-old man, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in Stable Condition.

This is a developing story.