CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Bears will be returning to training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais on July 25.
This is the Bears’ 18th straight season at 1 University Avenue in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Training camp practices require a free ticket for entry that can be obtained by signing up in advance at chicagobears.com/camp.
The following Bears practices are open to the public:
- Saturday, July 27 8:15 a.m.
- Sunday, July 28 8:15 a.m.
- Monday, July 29 8:15 a.m.
- Thursday, August 1 8:15 a.m.
- Friday, August 2 8:15 a.m.
- Saturday, August 3 7 p.m. at Soldier Field (Meijer Bears Family Fest)
- Monday, August 5 8:15 a.m. (Military Appreciation Day)
- Tuesday, August 6 8:15 a.m. (First Responders Day)
- Saturday, August 10 8:15 a.m. (Blue & Orange Day)
On open practice days, gates open at 7:30 a.m. and stay open until noon with kid-friendly activities. According to Bears officials, giveaways will be provided at gates for the first 1,000 fans or while supplies last.
Most players stick around after the practice to sign autographs near the field.
According to Bear’s officials, “video recording devices, including cell phones as recording devices, and still cameras with lenses more than 12 inches long are prohibited at practice. Fans are welcome to use still photo cameras, with lenses less than 12 inches in length, for your personal enjoyment.”
Training camp is approximately 60 miles from Chicago. Free parking is available in surrounding parking lots that will be open two hours before gates open.