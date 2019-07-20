CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people were shot in Lincoln Park near Fullerton Beach early Saturday morning.
At least three adult victims were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Officers arrived at Fullerton and Lake Shore Drive to find six victims just after 3 a.m.
Evidence technicians found shell casings right in front of Theater on the Lake at Fullerton and Lake Shore Drive where six people were shot. Police say it started as an argument between two groups. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/EoWfZIxFsg
Evidence technicians found multiple shell casings at the scene just steps from the Theater on the Lake.
Police said the shooting began as an argument between two groups. One group was leaving the lake front and another was arriving when words were exchanged.
Police said a person in each group started shooting.
Police have license plate reader cameras along the lake front, but a suspect has not yet been identified.
This shooting was just one of several shootings that happened overnight across the city. Nineteen people were shot and two killed.
This is a developing story.