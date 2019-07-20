



Nearly 100 people living in a building without air conditioning were relocated.

Saturday’s temperatures in the upper 90s are the hottest of the year.

Schiff Residences, located at 1244 north Clybourn, is five stories with approximately 96 occupants, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

At least one person placed in ambulance outside Schiff Residences on N. Clybourn as emergency crews respond to building that has had no A/C for weeks according to tenants. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/15hJEOTOA3 — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) July 20, 2019

Cooling busses were on the scene with CFD and OEMC officials.

“It’s cooler outside than it is in our apartments,” resident Carmen Brown said.

Another resident, Curtis Hayes said it was so hot in his apartment he almost passed out.

Many of the residents who the call this building home are formerly homeless and Cabrini-Green residents, many of them elderly or disabled.

Tenants tell CBS 2 this is not a new issue.

“It’s been broken like this for a long time,” Hayes said.

Brown agrees and doesn’t want to go through this “year after year.”

CBS 2 is still waiting for a response from Mercy housing, the company running the Schiff residences. The building had no outstanding violations in the building’s code enforcement records.

“I really don’t know what I’m going to do, but something’s going to have to be done,” Hayes said.

The City’s solution is relocation and officials have offered temporary rooms elsewhere for residents. Only one resident has accepted that offer, the rest are refusing to leave their homes and just want the air restored.