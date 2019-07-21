  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– As temperatures cool off, there is a chance for scattered storms in some areas Sunday afternoon.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, storms will likely be in far south suburban areas.

Curran said there is a marginal chance storms will be severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana until 3:15 p.m.

There is a Flash Flood Warning in place for DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties until 1:45 p.m. There is a Flash Flood warning in place until 3:45 p.m. for Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties.

Sundays high temperature will be in the 80s.

 

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s the rest of the week.